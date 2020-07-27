Video enhancement made simple.
Pixop's cloud service, intuitive interface and AI/ML-powered algorithms make video enhancement a breeze. No plugins, no subscription fees, no hassle. Built to empower creators and rightsholders to update their digital archives for easy monetization.
Pixop Super Resolution (2x, medium clarity boost)
Honestly, I handed over some pretty scruffy material and wasn't expecting much. But all the TV shows that Pixop processed came back in such good quality that we could put them right back on air.
Chief Editor, Kim Rasmussen
STV Production A/S
We work with
Harmonic Inc provide industry-leading solutions for delivering and monetizing a wide range of smarter, faster video streaming and broadband services to every screen.
Pixop is a part of NVIDIA Inception, a deep learning and AI incubator which nurtures cutting-edge startups who are revolutionizing industries.
Pixop works with Muvi, which enables media content owners to easily monetize their video and audio content beyond the borders of traditional advertising.
Pixop is a part of the AWS Activate Builders Program, which provides startups with low cost, easy-to-use infrastructure to help businesses grow.
France TV Lab was formed in 2016 and drives innovation at France TV in areas such as design, new forms of management, new advertising formats and new content.
University Paris-Dauphine, Tunis is recognized by the Tunisian Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and offers courses in AI and data science.
